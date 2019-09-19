Community & Events

AccuWeather founder discusses the importance of father engagement in early childhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dr. Joel Myers, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AccuWeather, was in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section Thursday to discuss challenges fathers face while trying to strengthen bonds with their children.

Dr. Myers serves as the advocate and champion for greater father involvement in the lives of children and families for Pennsylvania's Dad Resource Center.

He also spoke about the importance of and challenges to keeping fathers in kids' lives.

It's the third annual symposium of the Strong Families Commission,
