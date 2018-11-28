Amy's Yard Sale is giving hope to cancer patients

MONTGOMERY CO., Pa. (WPVI) --An incredible story of hope is born after a Montgomery County father of three loses his wife to cancer.
"Amy was really the greatest person I knew. She would do anything for anybody," said Matthew Clark.
Thirty-seven-year-old Amy Clark, a mother of three young kids, a proud Villanova University grad, and the kind of person who was always looking to help.
"If someone was sick, she was taking them food. If someone needed something, she made sure they had it," said Matt.
Even when Amy received her own terminal cancer diagnosis last year.
"We knew she had three to four months and she was ready and still was looking for ways to help people," said Matt.
In her final days, she was the driving force behind her own legacy and the charity that would bear her name.
"By the time she passed, Amy's Yard Sale was a functioning entity," added Matt.
Yard sales, her passion, her hobby.
"She said she was collecting treasures. I didn't see it that way," added Matt.
Today, those little treasures are directly raising funds to help other cancer patients at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
"With Amy's passing, it left a giant void in the world. There's a lot of good she would have done. We are just trying to do some of that good," said Matt.
From physical yard sales to social gatherings, every dollar raised goes directly to patients and their families.
"Sometimes it's something simple like they don't have enough money for food or medications. We have provided Uber rides to get people to and from appointments and treatments," said Matt.
Jill Farabelli is a Palliative Care social worker. She worked with Amy as a patient and now she's helping carry on her mission.
"That piece has been so special for me because of Amy's blessing on the whole thing. And then being able to bridge that gap between what they went through and what I see daily, and now them being able to pay it forward," said Farabelli.
With the little things that make a big difference.
"The joy and the relief of that burden being lifted, there is no way to describe it," added Farabelli.
The way Amy would have wanted it.
"If you go do something good today as a result of hearing Amy's story, we are successful," said Matt.
So far, Amy's Yard Sale has helped more than twenty local families and counting.
They have many events on tap, including one Wednesday night in Chestnut Hill.
You can also host your own of any kind, knowing that every donation you make is direct, doing the kind of personal good Amy will always be known for.
For more information click here to watch Amy's video.
