Annual Juneteenth Musicfest and Parade in Old City

The 3rd Annual Philadelphia Juneteenth Musicfest and Parade kicked-off Friday evening in the Old City section.The "Honoring the Ancestors Ceremony" took place at the President's House.6abc President Bernie Prazenica and festival organizer Kenny Gamble were there as an official wreath was presented to commemorate the enslaved Africans who resided at President George Washington's home.Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration dating back to 1865 commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.6abc is broadcast partner of the Parade.You can see highlights from the parade hosted by Rick Williams and Tamala Edwards on Sunday, at 1 pm here on 6abc.------