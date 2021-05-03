Phillies fan's Bar Mitzvah with cardboard cutouts raises money for Lower Merion nonprofit

Alex Kohn of Bryn Mawr has a birthday tradition. He asks for boxes of cereal instead of gifts.
He donates them to ElderNet of Lower Merion and Narberth, a nonprofit that provides food and other services to older members of the community and those with special needs.
Alex wanted to do something similar for his Bar Mitzvah.
But because of the pandemic, extended family and friends could not be there for his special day.
So Alex came up with the idea to sell cutouts to put in the seats.
And many were on board for the idea (literally!).
There was a great turnout, including pets and even the president!
"I could not believe all the generosity people were giving me on my Bar Mitzvah," Alex said. "It was awesome to see all my friends and family in the crowd. We raised over $1,800 to help ElderNet."
Alex has been organizing charity events for over ten years, donating more than 1,000 boxes of cereal in that time.
He hopes to keep the tradition going strong.