Phillies cardboard cutout fans help raise over $320,000 for charity

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6497933" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Phillies say 48 cutouts were hit by home runs this season.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6332054" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping Philadelphia Phillies fans from attending Opening Day, Color Reflections in Northern Liberties has been busy, tasked with filling seats with cutouts.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We already know Phillies fans are incredible and it turns out their cardboard cutout "stand-ins" are as well.Fans raised more than $320,000 by purchasing cutouts, which sat in the stands while the Phillies played this season.The effort honored heath care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans were then able to purchase cutouts of themselves or loved ones."All you had to do was look in the crowd to know we have the best fans in baseball," said David Buck, Phillies Executive Vice President. "Ten thousand photographs of family members, friends, pets and loved ones were sent to us - and each one of those images had a heartwarming story to tell. We are so grateful to have had the opportunity to raise money for charity, as well as bring so many of our fans 'together' at the ballpark during this unprecedented season."The proceeds benefited Phillies Charities.If you did purchase one of those cutouts, the Phillies say you can schedule a time to pick yours up at Citizens Bank Park. Fans should have received an email detailing more information.