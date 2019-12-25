Community & Events

Wilmington barbershop holds coat drive for neighborhood families

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Wilmington barbershop and salon paused from cutting hair Tuesday for a Christmas Eve tradition.

Black Visionary Designers on 8th Street gave out warm winter coats.

The coat drive began 12 years ago when the shop owner decided to do more than provide haircuts.

Local residents and businesses donate the coats.

Not only does the shop hold a coat drive, it has a shoe drive at Easter, a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway and more to help those in need.
