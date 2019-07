EMBED >More News Videos Poor People's Campaign protest Hahnemann closure. Walter Perez has more on Action News at 6 p.m. on July 14, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bernie Sanders is holding a rally in Philadelphia at this hour protesting the closure of Hahnemann University Hospital.The rally is happening at 230 Broad Street.The news of the rally comes as workers held a demonstration of their own on Sunday, demanding the hospital to remain open. Last month the facility announced plans to shut down in September citing lingering financial issues.Members of the "Poor Peoples' Campaign" expressed their outrage about the possible closure.Protesters say Hahnemann will not close without a fight. The hospital says they plan to close the beginning of September. ws of the