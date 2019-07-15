Community & Events

Bernie Sanders to rally against Hahnemann University Hospital closure

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bernie Sanders is set to rally in Philadelphia on Monday protesting the closure of Hahnemann University Hospital.

The rally is set for 2 p.m. at 230 Broad Street, according to Sanders' website.

The rally comes as workers held a demonstration of their own on Sunday, demanding the hospital to remain open.

Last month the facility announced plans to shut down in September citing lingering financial issues.

Members of the "Poor Peoples' Campaign" expressed their outrage about the possible closure.

Protesters say Hahnemann will not close without a fight.

The hospital says they plan to close the beginning of September.
