Bill and Hillary Clinton speak at The Met

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The evening started with a brief talk about the Philadelphia Eagles, being that the moderator is former Eagles player Nnamdi Asomugha.

The topics of discussion included wins and losses, the next presidential election, Russian meddling in elections, and the college admissions scandal.

Former President Bill Clinton saying, "I think it's important that we make college affordable to every young person who wants to go," he went on to say that the country likely can't afford free college for every student. Pitching the expansion of work study programs and fairer loan borrowing practices.

When asked about loss, and recovering from a loss, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said, "What's really hard that when you have an election that has extreme consequences and there are things that weren't on the level."

She went on to talk about the issue of Russian meddling in elections, and a concern that the country's voting process is not fully protected from further disruption.

The conversation later turned to inspiring mentors in both Bill and Hillary Clinton's early lives.
