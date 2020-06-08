Community & Events

Action News Morning team does Without a Cue Zoom mystery game

Bucks County theater troupe, Without a Cue Productions, is taking their live murder mystery show virtual.

The local company is reinventing its live performance act to adapt to COVID-19. They usually can be seen up and down the East coast, performing about 500 shows a year.


The virtual concept works like this: Once you sign your party up, you receive emails from the company with your character's name, background and secret clues, and play on a video-conferencing tool, like Zoom.

6abc's Karen Rogers and a few of the other members of the Action News morning team joined in on the fun in this new, unique way of bringing people together for a good time and a good laugh.


Without a Cue | Facebook | Instagram
