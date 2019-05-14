Brandywine Zoo welcomes new residents

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- A host of new animals are awaiting you on your next visit to the Brandywine Zoo in DelawareThere are new faces and new exhibits this Spring plus plenty of renovations.Three new wallabies, Lulu, Mia, and Jack will serve as ambassadors to help teach children about conservation.There are new African pygmy goats, and common ravens.There's also an alligator taking refuge here that was found in a drug bust in Chester County.Brandywine Zoo has been in Wilmington for 114 years.