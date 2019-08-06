'Bridges to Wealth' helps to close gap through education

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A group of area high school students finished up a summer program with big business pitches Monday.They've learned to become young entrepreneurs as part of "Bridges to Wealth" at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School.A jean jacket with a self-charger for cell phones and a low-price student-run electronic repair company were among the ideas presented.The non-profit helps people of all ages throughout the year.This was the culmination of their summer youth business program.