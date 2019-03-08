CARNEYS POINT, N.J. (WPVI) -- Some brilliant young future scientists put their skills to the test in Carneys Point Friday.The Action Cam was at the Chambers Works Salem County Science Fair as some 300 students showed off the fruits of their curiosity.The fair allows the fifth through 12th graders to apply what they've learned in STEM.They tackled everything from which grass best prevents erosion, to bacteria in cafeterias