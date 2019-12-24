Menu at the Rothman cabin and ice rink

The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink at Dilworth Park is an unparalleled entertainment experience on Philadelphia's center stage in a wonderfully urban and unique setting.Open seven days a week, Nov. 8-Feb. 23, the rink offers wintry fun for all ages, with a full slate of programs.In the Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin, located next to the rink, you can cozy up with warm cocktails like spiked hot chocolate or festive drinks featuring Maker's Mark and Jim Beam Apple, along with craft beers from Victory Brewing and Stella Artois. Alcohol is served starting at 5 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m. on the weekends for adults 21 and over.Tasty bites and sweet treats will keep guests going in between skating sessions and shopping trips.1 S 15th St (West Side of City Hall), Philadelphia, PA 19102Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.Monday-Thursday: 4 p.m.-9 p.m.; Friday: 4 p.m.-11 p.m.; Saturday: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.Visitors who show their SEPTA Pass or SEPTA Key will receive $1 off ice skating admission (Sunday-Thursday, excluding holidays; skate rental not included).