Christmas lights display raises awareness for a good cause

By
TURNERSVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Christmas lights display in Turnersville, New Jersey is stopping traffic for a good cause.

The owner of the home, Martino Cartier, heads the nonprofit Wigs & Wishes, which provides free wigs for women fighting cancer throughout the United States.

A Wigs & Wishes board member who owns Mike's Hardscapes thought it would be a great idea to cover Cartier's home in a light display to raise awareness to the organization.

On Sunday night, several recipients of the nonprofit's good deeds over the years, including wig recipients and children with cancer granted wishes by the organization, arrived to the home to admire the lights.

Cartier said they always want people to know that if they are going through chemotherapy and need help, they can contact Wigs & Wishes.
