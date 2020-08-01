Community remembers 18-year-old allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend in Abington Township

ABINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- All eyes were transfixed on an arrangement of purple and white balloons as they ascended beyond the rays sunshine on Oakmont Street in Northeast Philadelphia."She's safer up there, than down here right now. Sad to say but, we'll miss her," said friend Michael Noble.This, a message to their "Oakmont Angel" Morgan McCafferry who neighbors say grew up here and was beloved by all."She was the light. She was, everybody that saw her was like, 'she was always smiling.' She had thousands of friends," said former neighbors Colleen and Brittney Beounitis.The 18-year-old was found dead earlier this week next to her running car at the Meadowbrook Train Station.Investigators say she had recently broken off a yearlong relationship with 18-year-old Gilbert Newton III who has been charged with her murder.Her autopsy revealed she died after suffering more than 30 stab and slash wounds."This is a tragedy, it's not fair. It doesn't make sense. It's not fair," said Beounitis.Family and friends say McCaffery was planning to start at Manor College and was someone who always put others first.Her High School, Nazareth Academy highlighted her generous spirit in a Facebook message. Writing in part, "During the opening weeks of the pandemic, Morgan organized, assembled and distributed care packages to nurses at Abington Hospital."Those closest to her hoped this gathering served as both a tribute to their loved one and a message about relationship violence."Hopefully, we can prevent these things from ever happening in the future and no one else's life is ended way too soon," said Julie Kresz.Morgan's family is now committed to giving back to young women through scholarships and support for teen domestic violence."We're going to miss her every single day," said Noble.Funeral services are being held Saturday at St. Andrew's Catholic Church.Her accused killer remains in jail, currently being held without bail.