Community & Events

Diana Nyad "Liberty Walk."

PENN'S LANDING (WPVI) -- A champion swimmer is trading in the water, for land, on a mission to get people of all ages, 'active and moving.'

Diana Nyad is the only person so far, to swim from Cuba to Florida.

She wanted to get more people exercising in the U.S. but found 'walking' was more of an interest, than swimming.

So she founded 'EverWalk', which is the largest walking initiative in American history.

Today, she kicked off a week long effort to the nation's capitol.

""We at Everwalk want to turn America into a full blooded nation of walkers. and today, we're walking from Philadelphia, not all in one day, in seven days, down to DC.""

Nyad calls the 7 day event the "Liberty Walk."

The challenge started at the Indepedence Seaport Museum in Penn's Landing.

The journey to Washington D-C... is 134 miles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscenter city philadelphiaphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Robbery suspect shot, killed by MetroPCS employee in Philly: Police
Triple shooting leaves 2 teens injured in Philadelphia
Phillies RF Bryce Harper announces birth of baby boy
Police shoot dogs following attack on man
Police: Fatal NJ house fire sparked by burning yard waste
Man critical after shot while driving in Logan
Eagles offensive line featured in ESPN's 2019 Body Issue
Show More
Blood bank asks for donations to celebrate 1st birthday of premature baby
Child, 9, struck in NE Philly; police questioning driver
Boy, 5, falls out of second-floor window in Center City
AccuWeather: Pleasant 70s Tuesday, Warmer by Wednesday
High rip current risk in effect through Monday night
More TOP STORIES News