3 students arrested after fights break out at Abington Senior High School

ABINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three students were arrested Friday afternoon after two separate fights broke out at Abington Senior High School in Montgomery County.

The call came in around 1:23 p.m. for five students involved in two separate physical altercations in different areas of the school located on Highland Avenue.

Police say two of the involved students became physical with an officer and school staff, and that's what prompted a larger emergency response.

The school was placed on a brief lockdown until the situation was brought under control.

One student was hospitalized for injuries sustained in the fight, said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jeffrey Fecherm.

A total of three students, including the juvenile who had been transported to the hospital, were arrested. All three are facing assault charges.

Police say one of the individuals involved was in possession of a pocket knife, but it's not believed to be the cause of the student's injuries.

Further details on what led up to the altercations remain under investigation.