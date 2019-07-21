VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- More than 100 residents have been evacuated from a senior center in New Jersey due to loss of power on Sunday afternoon.
Residents at the Voorhees Care and Rehabilitation Center, located on Laurel Oak Road in Voorhees Township, started evacuating just after 3 p.m. after the building loss air conditioning during the extreme heat wave.
The center has patients with a range of issues both short term and long term. Some of the more serious patients are in the memory care unit and cardiac care unit.
Some family members tell Action News they noticed sweltering conditions when they arrived to visit on Sunday.
"She got a picture of the temperature in the dayroom and it was 95 degrees and they weren't doing anything until she had someone call anonymously to the state and then the state came," says Nick Torres.
"Some residents and family behind me contacted police because they thought it was excessively hot inside the building," said Captain Jim Arpino with the Voorhees Fire Department.
Arpino says roughly 70% percent of the building has been evacuated.
Action News has learned that some residents are being taken to Eastern Regional High School for relief.
One person was transported to the hospital.
An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect as heat indexes reach above 100 degrees.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Over 100 residents evacuated from NJ senior center after air conditioning fails
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News