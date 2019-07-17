AccuWeather: Excessive Heat Warning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR DELAWARE VALLEY: This means life-threatening heat and humidity will be with us through the weekend. Heat index will be between 100 and 110 each afternoon with nighttime lows not dropping much below 80.
The worst days will be Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Some record highs could be set.
Cool drinks, air conditioning and other common sense steps will be essential. Children, seniors and pets will be especially susceptible to problems. But everyone needs to take it easy in this heat.
AIR QUALITY ALERT: This is in effect for sensitive groups today and could be extended later into the week. Seniors, young children and those suffering from heart and lung condition should limit outdoor exposure and exertion, especially during the hours of noon until 6 p.m..
WEDNESDAY: Dewpoints will be in the lower 70s and remain there through the weekend making for oppressive humidity. We'll have a high of 95 today and it will feel like it's about 102. We have a risk of severe weather as strong storms with potentially damaging winds hit our region. It looks like a few spotty storms make hit us in the afternoon, but most activity holds off until later this evening and tonight.
THURSDAY: We could see a few downpours in the morning, then again in the afternoon. Expect breaks of sunshine that will help temps reach near 90 in the afternoon. Continued oppressive humidity will make for heat indices up near 100.
FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: This is the peak of the heat. We are now forecasting a high of 98 on Friday, 100 on Saturday, and 97 on Sunday. The 100 on Saturday would be a record high and the first century mark for Philadelphia since July of 2012. Heat indices up near 110 these days. All 3 will pose a danger to anyone without air conditioning.
