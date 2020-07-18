Family, friends remember 18-year-old killed in collision with suspect fleeing police

The group of mourners wore purple - Angel MacIntyre's favorite color - as they remembered the teenager who had just graduated from Sun Valley High School.
"With COVID-19, not having a prom, not having a graduation, so if we have to honor her this way, then that is what we have to do," family friend Jeannette Volpe said.
Less than 48 hours earlier, cop cars, flashing lights and yellow tape covered the same intersection in Glenolden.
Police said the fatal crash was triggered by a routine traffic stop.
Collingdale police said the incident began around 1 a.m. Thursday when an officer pulled over the driver of a Ford Escape for a traffic violation at MacDade Boulevard and Chester Pike.
The officer said when he exited his car to approach the vehicle, the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Anthony Jones of Chester, drove away.
Police said Jones then turned into a McDonald's located on MacDade Boulevard in Darby and pulled over. But once again, when the officer exited the patrol car, he sped away, ramming a police vehicle in the process.
Jones' SUV then collided with a car with teenagers Matt Munafo and Angel MacIntyre inside at the intersection of MacDade Boulevard and Oak Lane in Glenolden.
Police said Jones ran away from the scene, leaving his three children, ages 3, 5 and 7, behind along with two injured females and illegally owned guns.
Jones was subsequently apprehended and arrested. He admitted to being on drugs, police said.
The impact of the crash was so intense, MacIntyre died at the scene.
Munafo was taken tot he hospital and remains critically injured.
Family and friends said MacIntyre's sister was in the car behind and watched her sister pass.
"No excuses. It's not fair he took a life," said family friend Noreen Kilgore.
"Her life was cut short because of some reckless behavior and it's not fair. She just graduated," said family friend Ashley Whalen.
MacIntyre was set to start at Keystone College in the fall.
Now, a makeshift memorial represents a grim reminder of the plans once on the horizon.
"We drive by here every single day. So every day you drive by, it's just going to be a reminder; it's not fair," Whalen said.
Jones was charged with multiple counts, including homicide by vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, recklessly endangering another person, assaulting a police officer as well as several other motor vehicle and weapons-related offenses.