1 dead, multiple injured after police chase leads to crash in Delaware County: Reports

GLENOLDEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person is dead and multiple others are injured after a car stop turned into a police chase and then ended in a crash in Delaware County, according to reports on police radio.

It happened just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of MacDade Boulevard and Oak Lane in Glenolden.

Rescue crews arrived at the scene to find a crash involving an SUV and another vehicle.

First responders said police were following the driver of the Ford SUV from Darby when the SUV collided with another car. There were multiple people in each vehicle.

According to emergency dispatch, multiple people were transported to area hospitals. Officials have not released their conditions

The force of the crash was so great that one of the vehicles was propelled onto a nearby Walgreens property.

Reports are that one person was found dead in the car. Police have covered that vehicle with a tarp.

Police said the driver of the SUV tried to flee on foot after the crash but was caught and arrested.

Multiple agencies remained on the scene investigating hours later.

Police said the intersection will be closed for some time Thursday morning while they investigate.

