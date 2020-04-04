community journalist

Food trucks feed the front line at Cooper Hospital during COVID-19 pandemic

CAMDEN, N.J. -- It's in the name - food trucks are mobile businesses. They rely on events, festivals, and large public gatherings to feed the community. But when the spread of COVID-19 has dispersed nearly all strangers and families alike, food trucks are left to serve empty parking lots.

That's why three local food trucks roared their engines at the opportunity to find a way to change lanes during these uncertain times.

They peeled off the main road and parked at Cooper Hospital in Camden, New Jersey.

Mary's Mobile Diner, Red's Rolling Restaurant, and Not Your Mama's Tacos are no strangers to feeding healthcare workers. But now, that's their main clientele.

Especially during the weekends and night shifts, it can be near impossible for healthcare workers to feed their whole team. Thanks to these food trucks, it's as easy as stepping into the parking lot.

Amanda Morrison, an EMT tech, has been instrumental in making a space for the food trucks to help. Additionally, Joan Davis, a nurse, spent her day off spreading posters throughout the building to spread word to the staff.

Thanks to community donations, the food trucks are able to raffle off some meals for free. They hope that the continuing influx of donations to their Venmo, @FTFL-Cooper, can provide even more free meals as the weeks go by. For every $15 raised, they can donate a full meal to a healthcare worker or first responder.

NFL linebacker Haason Reddick, a Camden native, joined other local businesses in donating to #FeedtheFrontLine as well.
They are relying on these donations to continue feeding the front line for what they hope to be the entirety of the Coronavirus pandemic. To learn how you can help, visit their Facebook pages.

RELATED: Historic Christmas Tree lights for hope during COVID-19 pandemic

EMBED More News Videos

"We come here every night and pray for our community," said Susan, parked beneath the glow of a towering Christmas tree in the beginning of April. Community Journalist Matteo goes

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscommunity journalistcoronavirusinstagram storiesfood truck
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Historic Christmas Tree lights for hope during COVID-19 pandemic
Preserving New Jersey's precious land for 60 years
Teacher makes puppet shows to teach kids at home during Coronavirus outbreak
6-year-old creates social distance substitute for Easter egg hunt
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. told to wear masks, cases top 10K
Philly COVID-19 cases top 3K, recycling schedule changed
Murphy: COVID-19 has taken nearly 100 more NJ lives than 9/11
Should Americans wear masks? Everything you need to know
How to make face masks from materials found at home
P!nk reveals she had coronavirus, donates $500K to Temple Hospital
Trump administration tries to narrow stockpile's role for states
Show More
Tips on how to actually stop touching your face
Furlough vs layoff: What's the difference?
'Recovery' search for Kennedy Townsend's daughter, grandson
Kobe Bryant posthumously selected for Hall of Fame
'Unicorn Killer' Ira Einhorn dies in prison
More TOP STORIES News