Paul "Earthquake" Moore is moving along well these days, after months of chemotherapy and major cancer surgery just a month ago.The devoted community activist was diagnosed with early-stage colorectal and prostate cancer late last year."I was afraid I was going to die," said Moore. "Automatically you figure cancer is a death wish. "Moore, a former prizefighter, spent four decades devoted to community service, crusading against violence and helping the poor through charity work, including holiday turkeys and meals. He is now in the battle of his life."I would say it's the toughest fight because I'm still battling with it," said Moore. "I know the doctor says 'You're going to be well with the treatment,' but it's still in the back of your mind."Earthquake Moore is not shy about discussing his medical situation and using it to alert all he can reach about getting regular checkups to stay way ahead of the game.He's launching regular forums at a local church, to alert men and women about the challenges and the need for early detection."They need to know the story. The men, their children need you, your wife needs you and your family needs you. That goes for the women, too," said Moore.Paul "Earthquake" Moore faces a new round of chemotherapy beginning next month. He tells us his prognosis is good as he adds a new item to his community service portfolio.