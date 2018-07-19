COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Community activist, former boxer Paul 'Earthquake' Moore in the fight of his life

EMBED </>More Videos

Paul 'Earthquake' Moore in the fight of his life: Vernon Odom reports on Action News at 6 p.m., July 19, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Paul "Earthquake" Moore is moving along well these days, after months of chemotherapy and major cancer surgery just a month ago.

The devoted community activist was diagnosed with early-stage colorectal and prostate cancer late last year.

"I was afraid I was going to die," said Moore. "Automatically you figure cancer is a death wish. "

Moore, a former prizefighter, spent four decades devoted to community service, crusading against violence and helping the poor through charity work, including holiday turkeys and meals. He is now in the battle of his life.

"I would say it's the toughest fight because I'm still battling with it," said Moore. "I know the doctor says 'You're going to be well with the treatment,' but it's still in the back of your mind."

Earthquake Moore is not shy about discussing his medical situation and using it to alert all he can reach about getting regular checkups to stay way ahead of the game.

He's launching regular forums at a local church, to alert men and women about the challenges and the need for early detection.

"They need to know the story. The men, their children need you, your wife needs you and your family needs you. That goes for the women, too," said Moore.

Paul "Earthquake" Moore faces a new round of chemotherapy beginning next month. He tells us his prognosis is good as he adds a new item to his community service portfolio.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsphilly newscancer
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Climbing, swinging and jumping on new playground in North Philly
Down At The Shore: Weekend of July 19, 2018
Young summer campers learning about giving back
Some foster children will have new backpacks full of supplies this year
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Ex-president of Temple suspended frat to stand trial in sex assault
Eagles RB Corey Clement training hard for up-coming season
Mural honoring fallen Philly police sergeant unveiled
Fire destroys most of Delaware County Catholic school
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
AccuWeather: Humid, wet change soon to arrive
Wise guys come to Philadelphia for film shoot
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
New sexual misconduct policies for Philly city workers
Police: Suspects sought for pharmacy burglary in Bensalem
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
Report: Legalizing marijuana in Pa. could add $500M in tax revenue
More News