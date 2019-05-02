Fourth graders set sail

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Fourth graders in New Castle County had the chance to set sail on a local treasure that represents an important part of Delaware's history.Students from Forwood Elementary School climbed aboard the Kalmar Nyckel Tall Ship in Wilmington.The vessel is a replica of the ship that brought the first Swedish settlers to Delaware.The field trip brought history to life for the students, giving them a better understanding of the motivations and challenges faced by European settlers.During their voyage on the Christina River, the young crew also learned the ins and outs of sailing the ship.