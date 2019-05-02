Community & Events

Fourth graders set sail

Students from Forwood Elementary School climbed aboard the Kalmar Nyckel Tall Ship as reported during Action News at 4 on May 2, 2019.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Fourth graders in New Castle County had the chance to set sail on a local treasure that represents an important part of Delaware's history.

Students from Forwood Elementary School climbed aboard the Kalmar Nyckel Tall Ship in Wilmington.

The vessel is a replica of the ship that brought the first Swedish settlers to Delaware.

The field trip brought history to life for the students, giving them a better understanding of the motivations and challenges faced by European settlers.

During their voyage on the Christina River, the young crew also learned the ins and outs of sailing the ship.
