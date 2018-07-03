COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Free fans for unbearable heat in Wilmington.

City handing out fans for people who reside within city limits and are 65 years or older. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
This heat can be unbearable, but free fans are available for some Wilmington residents.

The city has dozens of box fans available to people who meet certain requirements.

People who reside within city limits and are 65 years or older are eligible.

You must provide proof of both.

The Mayor's office says "you can just come up to the city county building on the third floor of constituent services between the hours of 830 and 430 to receive a fan"

People who received a fan last year as part of the program are not eligible to get one this year.
