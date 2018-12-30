COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Funeral service held for N.J. firefighter who died on Christmas morning

EMBED </>More Videos

Funeral for firefighter killed on Christmas Day: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 5 p.m., December 30, 2018

By
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) --
A funeral service is being held Sunday for a South Jersey firefighter who died on Christmas morning while responding to an emergency call.

The men and women of the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company that called Natalie Dempsey a part of their family are devastated.

Her fire jacket is latched onto the truck she used to ride in. There's black bunting hanging from the fire company she served.

"It's a tragedy we're still trying to wrap our heads around. She will be very missed. It's not something we should have to deal with," says Chief Jay Davenport.

Chief Jay Davenport and the rest of the department prepared for a funeral procession Sunday morning.

They're laying Dempsey to rest.

The 21-year-old died Christmas morning while responding to a call.

RELATED: N.J. firefighter killed responding to call on Christmas morning
EMBED More News Videos

Remembering firefighter killed on Christmas morning. Bob Brooks reports during Action New at 10 p.m. on December 25, 2018.


She lost control of her car on Landis Avenue in Mays Landing as she was heading to a structure fire.

Dempsey's fire family says she was their rising star. Just promoted to Vice President.

Members of the fire company talked about things they will miss most about her.

"Just her smile. Her laughter. Always joking around. Anything you ever ask her to do, no problem, just a go-getter always 100-percent," says Assistant Chief Craig Paxton.

Services for Dempsey are being held at Absegami High School, starting at 1 p.m. and run until 4 p.m.

While they mourn her loss at the department, Chief Davenport says he knows her family's pain is much worse.

He wants them to know the Mizpah Fire Company will always be there for them.

"We're a big family, today we'll prove that. We love them like they are family, and we'll see them there and we'll see them all the way through this," says Davenport.

RELATED: Friends remember N.J. firefighter killed in crash
EMBED More News Videos

Friends remember N.J. firefighter killed in crash. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on December 26, 2018.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsnew jersey newsfirefighter killedfuneral
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Funeral held for firefighter killed on Christmas day
Officials gear up for New Year's Eve celebration in New York
Bucks County sheriffs play Santa for a family in need
Operation St. Nick helps make Christmas special for children in Mount Holly
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Foles leads Eagles past Redskins 24-0, into playoffs
Man tries to save pet from deadly pit bull attack
2018's Top Stories on 6abc.com
AccuWeather: Rainy end to a very wet year
Minimum wage rising in 20 states and numerous cities
Man loses foot after train runs over it in Kingsessing
2 men injured following drive-by shooting in Germantown
4 injured in crash in Newark
Show More
Penrose Diner no longer open 24 hours a day
Driver killed after slamming into tree on Roosevelt Boulevard
Officer injured after vehicle hits police cruiser in Tacony
Man shot while sitting in vehicle in North Philadelphia
6 injured due to jet bridge 'equipment failure' at airport
More News