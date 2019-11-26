PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have many reasons to be Philly proud tonight and here are just a few.
In this season of giving and thanks.
A local barber spent the day in Germantown giving free haircuts to anyone who can't afford one.
Nortitaka Iwasaki worked as a barber for two years in Center City.
He then traveled the world learning his craft and giving free cuts.
Iwasaki says he wants everyone can feel confident and special this thanksgiving.
