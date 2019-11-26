PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have many reasons to be Philly proud tonight and here are just a few.In this season of giving and thanks.A local barber spent the day in Germantown giving free haircuts to anyone who can't afford one.Nortitaka Iwasaki worked as a barber for two years in Center City.He then traveled the world learning his craft and giving free cuts.Iwasaki says he wants everyone can feel confident and special this thanksgiving.