CHALFONT, Pa. (WPVI) -- Two Bucks County food pantries can now better serve their communities, thanks to Giant and its customers.Action news was at the New Britain Baptist Food Larder in Chalfont as they were awarded more than $8,000 dollars.Mary's Cupboard in Fairless Hills received nearly $22,000 dollars.The money to help restock empty shelves is from Giant's Bag Hunger campaign.