Community & Events

Groundbreaking of a new museum in Media Delaware County

The Philip Jaisohn House, Korean-American, U.S. medical degree, museum delaware county,
MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Monday local and state leaders gathered for the groundbreaking of a museum in Media Delaware County.

The Philip Jaisohn House memorializes the life of the first Korean-American to receive a U.S. medical degree.

He also an advocate for Korean Independence.

While living in Philadelphia, Jaisohn established 21 chapters of the League of Friends of Korea all over the United States, founded the Korean Information Bureau, and held the first Korean Congress.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmedia boroughphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom charged with murder in hanging deaths of 2 children in Berks Co.
AccuWeather: Some Snow Showers Overnight; Strong Winds Tuesday
Students, faculty remember teen fatally shot in North Philadelphia
Jimmy Carter hospitalized with urinary tract infection
Chester Co. man arrested with gun at Philadelphia Int'l Airport
Bear on the loose for several days spotted in Delaware County
Show More
Driver killed after pulling into path of oncoming car
Officer shoots armed student at Wisconsin high school
Girl, 15, found safe after reported abduction
Evacuation slide falls from Delta jet, lands in Boston homeowner's yard
Man stabbed multiple times inside SW Philadelphia home
More TOP STORIES News