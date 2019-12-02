Groundbreaking of a new museum in Media Delaware County

MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Monday local and state leaders gathered for the groundbreaking of a museum in Media Delaware County.The Philip Jaisohn House memorializes the life of the first Korean-American to receive a U.S. medical degree.He also an advocate for Korean Independence.While living in Philadelphia, Jaisohn established 21 chapters of the League of Friends of Korea all over the United States, founded the Korean Information Bureau, and held the first Korean Congress.