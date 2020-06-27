community journalist

Hour of prayer brings police, first responders together with community

GLASGOW, Del. -- "It's not a protest. It's more of a prayer to unite," said Noel Moret, who organized an event to bring together community members, churchgoers, police and other frontline workers.

It was high on a hill in Glasgow Park where pastors and musicians used their voices to inspire individuals from all walks of life.

"It's symbolic in that we know that God resides on high," said Jorge Diaz, who leads Freedom Church of God alongside his wife, Omaira.

They joined dozens of people in marching up a large hill that provides a look-out towards Glasgow Park and Route 40.

Many carried posters, chairs, or an American flag to the peak. But it was their shared heavy hearts, influenced by recent tragedies, that truly mirrored Jesus' own march with a cross at Calvary.

Informed by their faith, participants purveyed a vision of unity among all races and religions. Though disturbed by recent events, they shared positive messages about the potential for positivity and change in their community.

Alongside impassioned speeches and inspiring music, organizers offered a special prayer to those who fight on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic. They especially thanked police officers who continue to protect and serve in response to nationwide protests.

It was an opportunity for officers to meet individuals in the community on positive terms.

"As long as we continually do it, and this is not just a one-time thing, I see a great change coming," said Moret.

RELATED: Philadelphia homeless filled physically, spiritually, and musically on Father's Day

EMBED More News Videos

Raised in foster care after losing his parents, Brian Jenkins is showing the Philadelphia homeless what Father's Day truly means. Community Journalist Matteo reports.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsglasgowlive musiccommunity journalistchurchdelaware newsinstagram storiespolice officercommunityfeel good
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
This no-kill animal shelter has led the charge for animal rights for 20 years
"Oldest Jewelry Store in New Jersey" thriving after 70 years
Long Island designer creates wearable art for BLM movement
Frustrations build due to long waits at DMVs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Banner plane crashes into water off N.J. coast
AccuWeather: Humid Night
Baby killed, 4 others injured in Amazon truck crash on NJ Turnpike
Amish teen who vanished after church event still missing
Princeton University removes Woodrow Wilson's name from school
NFL player speaks out after alleged racist incident at Chipotle
Double shooting on City Avenue, suspects flee in car
Show More
Mandatory mask order for Philly; green phase could be delayed
Amazon driver fulfills unusual delivery instructions
Florida COVID-19 daily cases surge to more than 9,500 Saturday
Multiple shootings lead to 1 killed, 6 injured in Philadelphia
No, the DOJ isn't handing out 'face mask exempt' cards
More TOP STORIES News