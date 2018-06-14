COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Hundreds gather to protest immigration policy outside of Philly ICE office

Hundreds gather to protest immigration policy: as seen on Action News at 5 p.m., June 14, 2018 (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Hundreds gathered Thursday afternoon outside of the Philadelphia Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in Center City Philadelphia to protest immigration policy.

The group 'Families Belong Together' organized the demonstration along the 100 block of 8th Street to condemn the White House's policy on separating families at the border.

According to its website, the group "opposes the cruel, inhumane and unjustified separation of children from their parents along the U.S. border with Mexico and at other ports of entry into the U.S."

Organizers said the protest isn't just about the policy, but about the conditions at the border and the irreversible trauma that has already been perpetrated on the children.
