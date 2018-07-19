It has been a good year for the arts and theater in Bucks County, and they're celebrating with happy feet.Bucks County Playhouse announced the production of "42nd Street" has broken box office records.Cast members tap danced while wearing their glittery green and gold.New Hope's Mayor Larry Keller led a ceremony Thursday, renaming Main Street to "42nd Street".The mayor and police chief then joined the fun, getting a tap dance lesson from the show's leading lady Tessa Grady, who plays Peggy Sawyer.42nd Street runs through August 4th at the Bucks County Playhouse.