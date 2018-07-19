COMMUNITY & EVENTS

It has been a good year for the arts and theater in Bucks County

EMBED </>More Videos

Bucks County Playhouse announced the production of "42nd Street" has broken box office records. (WPVI)

NEW HOPE, Pa. (WPVI) --
It has been a good year for the arts and theater in Bucks County, and they're celebrating with happy feet.

Bucks County Playhouse announced the production of "42nd Street" has broken box office records.

Cast members tap danced while wearing their glittery green and gold.

New Hope's Mayor Larry Keller led a ceremony Thursday, renaming Main Street to "42nd Street".

The mayor and police chief then joined the fun, getting a tap dance lesson from the show's leading lady Tessa Grady, who plays Peggy Sawyer.

42nd Street runs through August 4th at the Bucks County Playhouse.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsPhilly ProudPhiladelphia ProudtheaterNew Hope Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Some foster children will have new backpacks full of supplies this year
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mural honoring fallen Philly police sergeant unveiled
Fire destroys most of Delaware County Catholic school
New sexual misconduct policies for Philly city workers
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
Report: Legalizing marijuana in Pa. could add $500M in tax revenue
Show More
4 injured in explosion at Army depot in central Pa.
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people jump from burning home in Lawncrest
More News