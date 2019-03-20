Community & Events

KenCrest honors leaders in the community

KenCrest honors leaders in the community. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on March 15, 2019.

In King of Prussia, the organization KenCrest honored leaders in the community who go above and beyond to help others.

Action News was at the award luncheon Friday where 12 volunteers, business partners, and advocates were recognized for their efforts.

Those recognized were given medals.

Kencrest provides educational services for over 12,000 children and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
