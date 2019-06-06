Community & Events

Kindness Rock Project

HORSHAM, Pa. (WPVI) -- In Horsham, students at Simmons Elementary are ending the year with an extra dose of kindness.

4th graders spent this morning painting inspirational messages on rocks as part of the Kindness Rock Project.

Its an international effort meant to spread love and compassion.

The rocks are left in places throughout the community for others to find and collect.

Hints about where to find them are commonly shared on social media.
TOP STORIES
