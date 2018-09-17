COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Marjorie Rendell visits Edwin M Stanton Elementary

Former first lady of Pennsylvania led the kids in a recitation of the preamble of the constitution as reported during Action News at 4 on Septmeber 17, 2018.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Former first lady of Pennsylvania and judge Marjorie Rendell visited the Edwin M Stanton Elementary School in South Philadelphia Monday, for a lesson in civics.

She led the kids in a recitation of the preamble of the constitution of the United States.

Rendell talked with the kids about her role in protecting the constitution, particularly first amendment rights.

That is the topic of this year's essay contest for kids in the Philadelphia area: "Why is the first amendment important to you."
