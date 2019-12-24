Community & Events

Meek Mill surprises families impacted by incarceration with epic day

By
NEW YORK CITY (WPVI) -- Meek Mill and his celebrity friends created a day full of generosity for children in Philadelphia who have a parent impacted by the justice system and incarceration.

The day started with a trip to New York City for a shopping spree at the NBA Store in Manhattan.

Meek Mill met the families at the store along with Sixers partner Michael Rubin and Philanthropist Clara Tsai. They are the founding members of Reform Alliance, an organization working to change probation laws in Pennsylvania and across the country.

They invited families negatively impacted by the criminal justice system to raise awareness but also raise their spirits.


Every child had a parent that has been incarcerated for a technical violation of probation, which means they were sent to prison although they haven't committed a new crime.

Advocates pushing for reform say the current system is too punitive.

Jevell Harris, from Philadelphia's Germantown section, was at the event with his three children. He spent seven years on probation for violations that were not criminal.

It is a topic Meek Mill has lived personally. After spending most of his adult life under court supervision, the 32-year-old is no longer on probation as of August 2019.

Robert Kraft, a founding member of Reform and owner of the Patriots invited the kids and their loved ones to Foxborough, Massachusetts to watch their NFL game.

Kraft sent the team's private charter plane to pick them up. For many, it was their first time on a plane.

Once they grounded the group headed to Gillette Stadium where they were greeted by Kraft in the team meeting room.


Music superstar DJ Khaled also stopped by to meet the kids in New York to support Meek Mill and his push to create a fairer criminal justice system.
