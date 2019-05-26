Community & Events

Memorial Day Weekend fun in Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a beautiful day along the Delaware River with sailboats cruising in the wind, and families basking in the summer-like warmth.

A perfect afternoon for funnel cake, live music and sightseeing in America's birthplace.

Zoey is visiting Penn's Landing from Brooklyn, "I saw the Liberty Bell. I got to go on the merry-go-round, and I got to go on the Ferris wheel, two times!"

A perfect kick-off to the unofficial summer season with games and crowds, anticipating the fireworks show which starts at 9:30 p.m.

A couple, wearing clothing donning the Stars and Stripes, paused to remember the men and women who've paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"I want to thank them for their sacrifice and what they did for us," said Jacinta Coyle.
