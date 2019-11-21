6abc Thanksgiving Day Parade

Memory Lane: Watch Dave Roberts and Lisa Thomas-Laury host the 6abc Thanksgiving Day Parade in the 80s, 90s, and 2000s.

Dave Roberts and Lisa Thomas-Laury first hosted the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1983, just two month's after the death of Jim O'Brien. Jim and Dave had hosted the parade together since the late 70s, and Jim's death weighed heavy over the broadcast.

That parade was dedicated to Jim.



It also launched a partnership between Dave and Lisa that would last for decades.

Here are clips of Dave and Lisa through those years, having fun, starting their special holiday with each other, and with the entire Channel 6 family.

It ends with Lisa saying "I couldn't think of a better person to work with."

"Same goes here partner," Dave replies.

A lovely partnership it was.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & events6abc thanksgiving day parade
6ABC THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE
WIN 10 Eagles vs Cowboys tickets and Dunkin' tailgate!
Visit Florida Getaway Contest!
Action News channels 'Rocky' to get ready for Thanksgiving Day
6abc celebrates the hard work put into preparing for the Thanksgiving Day parade
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Manhunt underway for suspect who opened fire on Tuckerton officer
EPA to hold meeting on suspected cancer cluster in Norwood
Car fire causes traffic mess on Roosevelt Boulevard
Officer, suspect shot after gunfight outside of SEPTA bus in Wissinoming
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting, TV info for Seahawks-Eagles, Week 12 games
Asbestos in Schools: Philly teacher to sue after cancer diagnosis
Show More
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
Alicia Vitarelli chats with 'Frozen 2' stars ahead of much-anticipated sequel
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing grandmother to death in Salem
Pennsylvania officials warning about unsafe toys
3 charged in high school football game shooting appear in court
More TOP STORIES News