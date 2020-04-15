Community & Events

Montgomery County introduces new self-swab testing for COVID-19

BLUE BELL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Montgomery County's new COVID-19 testing site will have each person doing their own nasal swabbing.

A person picks up the test kit from a table, swabs each nostril, putting the swab into a tube and back on the table. The sample then goes off to the lab in a secure bag.

With no direct contact between site workers and potential patients, it cuts risk of transmission and saves on protective gear.

The site is located at the Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.
