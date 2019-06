Most Wilmington city pools open Monday

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- It's heating up this week, but kids and families will have a new way to cool off.On Monday, four of the city's five pools in Wilmington will open.P.S. DuPont Pool is set to open July first.HOURS:EDEN PARK POOL:New Castle Ave & the city lineOpen swim 1-6 Sat & Sun. & 3-6 Mon, Wed & Thurs.Summer camps Mon thru Thurs. until 3Closed FridayJOE R BIDEN AQUATIC CENTER26th & Speakman Place1pm to 6pm Monday thru Wed. & Fri & Sat.Closed Sun. & ThursBROWN7TH & Lombard1pm - 6pm Sun., Mon, Thurs, Fri. Sat.Closed TuesdayWHACC501 N. Madison1pm - 8pm Mon - Fri,10am-4pm Sat.Closed SundayP.S. DuPont701 W 34th St.1pm - 6 pm Mon, Tues & Thurs.Closed Sun, Wed, Fri, Sat.