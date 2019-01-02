COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Captain of Mummers club says criticism of skit based on misunderstanding

EMBED </>More Videos

Captain of Mummers club defends controversial performance. Watch this report from Action News at 4:30pm on January 2, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The captain of a Mummers comic club is defending his group following accusations of racism.

The performance by the Finnegan New Years Brigade Comic Club during Tuesday's parade mocked Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney's tiff with rapper Jay-Z over the Made in America concert.

A number of people, including City Council President Darrell Clarke, thought the man playing Jay-Z was made up to appear black and immediately criticized the parody.

But it turns out, the performer is actually African-American.

In addition, the satirical skit - which included a portrayal of Mayor Kenney as the rapper's lapdog - was pre-approved by the City of Philadelphia as part of their effort to prevent bigoted performances.

There was one caveat.

"If we have Jay-Z portrayed he must be a black American, we cannot use black paint, face paint, any type of makeup," said Finnegan NYB captain Mike Inemer. "The only makeup he did have on was the letter 'J' and the letter 'Z' on each cheek."

Late Wednesday, Clarke issued a revised statement saying in part, "Whatever the truth of yesterday's performance, the event, and related organizations have more work to do to make all Philadelphians feel welcomed and included in the annual New Year's Day Celebration."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsphilly newsmummersmummers parade
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Mummers strut down Broad Street
Celebrations held across Philly as 2019 arrives
Kids ring in the New Year at Wilmington museum
New Year's Eve celebrations around the Delaware Valley
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Victims with ties to Mummers killed in head-on crash
Teen charged with murder after baby found in Philly dumpster
Officials ID teen who fell off ski lift at Blue Mountain
Daryl Dragon of 'Captain and Tennille' dies at 76
Shop Rite closes in West Philly; owner blames soda tax
Person of interest in custody after 3 West Philly fires
Videos show chase and deadly crash involving teen driver
AccuWeather: Some Overnight Showers; A Rainy Saturday
Show More
Police: Man gets into fight, fires AR-15 while fleeing
Several people at waiting for bus hit by gunfire
New law holds pet owner responsible for dangerous dog attacks
Fletcher Cox named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Man impaled on deer statue on Eakins Oval
More News