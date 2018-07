Mayor Kenney, Jay-Z take photo before Philly concert

Really enjoyed meeting Jay-Z tonight. We’re both very excited about the future of @MIAFestival here in Philly. pic.twitter.com/dUK3ErNvRv — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) July 31, 2018

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Jay-Z are apparently friendly again after that recent controversy over the Made in America festival.They took a picture together Monday night during a brief meeting before Jay-Z performed at Lincoln Financial Field."Really enjoyed meeting Jay-Z tonight. We're both very excited about the future of @MIAFestival here in Philly," Kenney tweeted.Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce hit the stage at the Linc for their much anticipated On the Run concert.Just last week, Mayor Kenney announced that Jay-Z's Made in America festival will remain on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway , after earlier saying it needed to move.