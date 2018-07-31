ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mayor Kenney, Jay-Z take photo before Philly concert

EMBED </>More Videos

Mayor Kenney meets with Jay-Z. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 31, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Jay-Z are apparently friendly again after that recent controversy over the Made in America festival.

They took a picture together Monday night during a brief meeting before Jay-Z performed at Lincoln Financial Field.

"Really enjoyed meeting Jay-Z tonight. We're both very excited about the future of @MIAFestival here in Philly," Kenney tweeted.


Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce hit the stage at the Linc for their much anticipated On the Run concert.

Just last week, Mayor Kenney announced that Jay-Z's Made in America festival will remain on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, after earlier saying it needed to move.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentphilly newsentertainmentpoliticsmayor jim kenneyjay zbeyoncelincoln financial field
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Made in America to remain on Ben Franklin Parkway
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Grocery Joe, Jordan, steal the 'The Men Tell All' show
CBS could face turmoil amid Moonves harassment inquiry
Barack & Michelle Obama spotted at Beyonce & Jay-Z concert
Adam Rippon joins 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Missing boa constrictor causes concern among neighbors in Montgomery County
Police: Doctor molested over 2 dozen children over the years
1 critically injured in shooting on I-95 in New Castle
2 Phila. officers recovering from possible contact with fentanyl
Firefighters rescue resident from Chester fire
Police: Shark stolen in baby stroller, back at aquarium
Pit bull left to drown in cage at water's edge in N.J.
Police shoot suspected getaway driver in N.J. armed robbery
Show More
Penn State frat member learns sentence in pledge death case
AccuWeather: More Humid Today, Sticky and Unsettled This Week
Eagles' Super Bowl items on display at HOF
SUV crashes into strip mall in city's Rhawnhurst section
Man shot in Allentown
More News