What you need to know for Mummers Parade in Philadelphia

The finishing touches were going on set designs inside Hall A of the Convention Center in Philadelphia Tuesday night, where the Mummers from 12 different clubs will perform after the parade.
Organizers say they have been working all year to put the floats together, and each float will have its own theme.
"It's something I wanted to do all my life," said Joyce Roll, who will be performing.
The AccuWeather forecast is calling for a chilly high of just 42 with wind chills in the 30s. A sprinkle or a flurry can't be ruled out, but it's mainly dry.
Last-minute rehearsals were also taking place, with performers donning the flashy costumes that spectators come to see each year.
Some performers say this is a family tradition they love to do every year.
"It's a family event. I did it with my father and there's a lot of fathers and daughters now, and it's just a great tradition," says Bill Burke, a member of the Golden Crown brigade.
It takes around 100 people to put a set design together, and the majority of those people also perform on the set, as well.
"It's something that every day you wake up, and there's something to do," said Tony Delquardo, who will be performing.
The parade is set to start on New Year's Day around 9 a.m. and concludes by 6 p.m.
The procession begins at City Hall and continues south along S Broad Street where it ends at Washington Avenue.
There are four performance areas and three judging stands along the route at the following locations:
- Performance Area & "A" Stand Judging
N 15th St / Market St
- Fancy "B" Stand Judging
S Penn Sq / Broad St
- Performance Area (String Bands Only)
Broad St / Sansom St
- Comic "B" and "C" Stand Judging
Broad St / Bach Pl
- Performance Area (Fancy, Wenches, Comics, Fancy Brigades)
Broad St / Pine St
- Performance Area
Broad St / Carpenter St
Order of March: (All times are approximate)
- Fancy Division (9:00AM-9:30AM)
Golden Sunrise
- Comic Wenches (9:30AM-10:30AM)
Cara Liom
O'Malley
The Americans
The Pirates
Riverfront
Bryson
Oregon
The Saints
Froggy Carr
- Comic Division (10:30AM - 12:45PM)
Murray
Goodtimers
Landi
- String Band Division (1:00PM - 4:00PM)
Jersey - 1:00PM
Woodland - 1:10PM
Avalon - 1:20PM
South Philadelphia - 1:30PM
Fralinger - 1:40PM
Quaker City - 1:50PM
Ferko - 2:00PM
Polish American - 2:10PM
Hegeman - 2:20PM
Uptown - 2:30PM
Aqua - 2:40PM
Duffy - 2:50PM
Greater Overbrook - 3:00PM
Pennsport - 3:10PM
Greater Kensington - 3:20PM
Durning - 3:30PM
There will be two Fancy Brigade Shows inside the Convention Center, one at 11:30 a.m. and another at 5 p.m.
Road Closures & Parking Restrictions
"Temporary No Parking" signs were posted beginning on Friday, December 27.
Parking restrictions will be in effect until the parades pass and streets are reopened, which varies by location. Vehicles in violation will be relocated - not impounded.
If your vehicle is relocated, call your local PPD District Headquarters or 3-1-1. Do not call 9-1-1 for towed vehicles.
The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 3 a.m. on January 1st, 2020 through the conclusion of the parade:
- 15th St from Arch St to Chestnut St
- Market St from 15th St to 16th St
- Broad St will be closed to vehicular traffic from S Penn Sq to Washington Ave on January 1, 2020 beginning at 7:00AM through the conclusion of the parade.
Additional Parking Restrictions on January 1st, 2020 from 2:00 AM-6:00 PM (both sides of the street unless noted):
- Broad St from Arch St to Ellsworth St
- Juniper St from JFK Blvd to S Penn Square (east side)
- S Penn Square from Juniper St to 15th St
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th St to 20th St
- North side of Logan Circle
- N Broad St from Cherry St to JFK Blvd
- 16th St from Chestnut St to Race St
- 17th St from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow St
- 18th St from Race St to Ludlow St
- 19th St from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut St
- 19th St from JFK Blvd to Market St
- 1500 Ranstead St
- 1300 Carpenter St
- 1000 S 13th St
- Chestnut St from 15th St to 18th St (north side)
- Cherry St from 15th St to 17th St
- Arch St from 15th St to 17th St
- Washington Ave from 12th St to 18th St
SEPTA and Paid Parking
Due to crowds and event-related street closures, attendees are encouraged to use the SEPTA Broad Street Subway and Market-Frankford Line to access the area. Detailed information regarding bus detours, alerts and New Years information can be found on SEPTA's website.
The following bus detours should be expected: 4, 16, 17, 27, 31, 32 33, 44, 48, 124, and 125 Routes
Paid Parking
If you are coming into the city by car, here are some nearby parking garages and paid lots.
Click here to see nearby parking garages for Mummers Parade
A full listing of garages can be found on PPA's website.
Missing Children
For help with a lost child, please call 9-1-1 or notify the nearest law enforcement officer. Be sure to take a photo of your children prior to attending a crowded event. If separated, this photo will be very helpful for those searching for your child. It's also a smart idea to have the child memorize the cell phone number of their parent or guardian.
Law Enforcement
Several law enforcement teams will be present along the Mummers Parade route. Please call 9-1-1 if in need of assistance or contact the nearest uniformed officer.
Leave no bags or items unattended. In an emergency or to report a suspicious person, activity or item (a backpack, a package, a container), notify a police officer immediately or call 9-1-1. Do not try to open, move, cover or touch a suspicious item.
SEPTA riders are encouraged to download the Transit Watch mobile app to report security or safety concerns to SEPTA Transit Police.
EMS / Medical Assistance
The Philadelphia Fire Department's EMS Division will have medic teams spread along the Mummer's parade route. Call 9-1-1 if you are having a medical emergency or see someone who may be in need of medical attention.
Lost & Found
All attendees or participants looking to claim or report lost items during the Mummers Parade should be directed to call Philadelphia Parks & Recreation at 215-683-3691 or 215-683-0238.
No Drone Zone
Federal regulations prohibit hobbyist drone flights over or near crowds to include any of the parade areas.
Commercial drone pilots are permitted to fly only if registered with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and have made the appropriate notifications to the FAA, nearby airports and heliports. The City of Philadelphia also requests that commercial drone pilots complete a notification form for the awareness of the City's public safety officials. The form can be found here. All drone pilots - whether commercial or hobbyist - are encouraged to use www.phila.gov/DronePhilly as a local planning tool and better understand how to fly drones safely and lawfully in the City.
All eventgoers are encouraged to report any other drone sightings to the nearest law enforcement officer. If possible, take note of the drone's location, characteristics, and take a picture of the aircraft. Quickly scan the area to see if you can spot the operator and report these details to the officer.
ONLINE: http://phila.gov/mummers