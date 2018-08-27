New facility for tiniest patients

The tiniest patients at a Delaware hospital now have a brand new facility to care for their every medical need.Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington celebrated their new neonatal intensive care unit.They say this newly imagined NICU features the latest in medical and surgical care for newborns.There are now 34 single patient rooms, up from 18.The hospital says there's been increased demand for services, and the new space was designed with families in mind.