'Night for Blue' honors Philadelphia Police Department's finest

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a night to honor the men and women of the Philadelphia Police Department.Action News reporter Sarah Bloomquist emceed the "Night for Blue" fundraiser Wednesday night at the Ballroom at The Ben Franklin in Center City.Action News General Manager Bernie Prazenica and members of WPVI joined the mayor, police commissioner and police brass to celebrate the city's brave first responders.Proceeds will go to the Philadelphia Police Foundation to fund equipment and training for the officers in blue.