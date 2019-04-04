Community & Events

'Night for Blue' honors Philadelphia Police Department's finest

EMBED <>More Videos

'Night for Blue' honors Philadelphia Police Department's finest. Jim Gardner has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on April 3, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a night to honor the men and women of the Philadelphia Police Department.

Action News reporter Sarah Bloomquist emceed the "Night for Blue" fundraiser Wednesday night at the Ballroom at The Ben Franklin in Center City.

Action News General Manager Bernie Prazenica and members of WPVI joined the mayor, police commissioner and police brass to celebrate the city's brave first responders.

Proceeds will go to the Philadelphia Police Foundation to fund equipment and training for the officers in blue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphia newsphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Philly police inspector's son
Tentative agreement reached to avoid strike at Community College of Philadelphia
Officer injured after saving 4 people in Ridley Park blaze
Philadelphia conductor debuts music for PSPCA's homeless animals
6 Suspicious Fires Under Investigation in Salem, NJ
Crews battling wildfire at Fort Dix in Burlington County, New Jersey
Police: Man tried to lure girl waiting for ice cream truck
Show More
UPenn baseball player living with brain tumor trying to help others
Radnor Township police warn residents about utility company sales scheme
Police searching for diamond ring thief in Fishtown
Damaged sensor triggered fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash: Sources
Foul play not suspected in massive Berks County barn fire
More TOP STORIES News