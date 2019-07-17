Community & Events

Former President Barack Obama surprises students in Chicago

CHICAGO -- A group of students in Chicago got the surprise of a lifetime!

Former President Barack Obama dropped by the Chicago offices of the Obama Foundation Tuesday to surprise a dozen students, mostly from the city's South Side.

The students are part of the Obama Youth Jobs Corps program, which trains Chicago high school students to get them ready for the workforce. The program also helps set students up with internships.

Obama sat down with the students and spoke to them about the importance of job training to create opportunities for youth across the city. The former president answered the students' questions and listened to their life experiences.

"Part of the goal of this program is to expose you to what's possible," Obama told the interns.

But he also reminded them of their obligation to stay active and engaged in their communities.

"Because all of us, as citizens and generally, have an obligation to make sure that we're tending to the city we live in, the country we live in," Obama said.

The Obama Youth Jobs Corps program was created in 2018 in partnership with Urban Alliance, a national youth development nonprofit. To learn more, click here.
