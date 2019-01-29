Smoke detectors are an essential tool in case of a fire in your home and that's why the 6abc Operation Save a Life annual event is so important.6abc is proud to once again sponsor the Operation 6abc Save a Life event along with the Philadelphia fire department.Christopher Williams of the Vineland Fire Department said, "Early detection is what matters. That's what saves lives."Fire Company after Fire Company pulled up Tuesday to the Philadelphia Fire Company to receive their free smoke detectors as part of the Operation 6abc Save a life Campaign in Northeast Philadelphia.It is now in its 27th year. 6abc has teamed up with community supports like Kidde, Home Depot and Toyota to distribute a quarter of a million smoke detectors through the years."It was so meaningful to see what they do. Giving away smoke alarms is one thing but to see their dedication is really something else," said Bob McCormick of Toyota Auto Dealers Association.For more on today's event, watch Karen Roger's report.-----