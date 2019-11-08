Community & Events

PECO makes donation to Veterans

CENTER CITY
CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- In Center City, PECO honored the Armed Forces by paying tribute to the American Rosie the Riveter Association on Friday.

The organization recognizes and preserves the history and legacy of women who worked and volunteered during World War Two.

PECO gave the group a $10,000 dollar donation at PECO headquarters.

92 year old Mae Krier, the oldest living Rosie the Riveter gave a keynote speech on behalf of the association.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscenter city philadelphiaphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 14, in custody after man found dead inside home
Police investigate after deaths of New Jersey family's two dogs
Woman gunned down after opening door in West Philly identified
Jurors hear police interrogation tape in Sean Kratz murder trial
Bacteria that killed 3 infants traced to hospital equipment
DA: Uncle who returned fire after child shot charged with gun offenses
Show More
People puzzled by peculiar texts, and no one can say why
AccuWeather: Sunny, but windy and cold today
21-year-old charged after shots fired in Doylestown
Gift card scam targets Expedia customers
Man arrested after assaults, house fire in Lehigh Township
More TOP STORIES News