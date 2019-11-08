PECO makes donation to Veterans

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- In Center City, PECO honored the Armed Forces by paying tribute to the American Rosie the Riveter Association on Friday.The organization recognizes and preserves the history and legacy of women who worked and volunteered during World War Two.PECO gave the group a $10,000 dollar donation at PECO headquarters.92 year old Mae Krier, the oldest living Rosie the Riveter gave a keynote speech on behalf of the association.