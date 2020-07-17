PennDOT starts final phase of its viaduct project; I-76 closures increasing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A heads up for drivers who travel through Philadelphia. PennDOT is starting the final phase of its viaduct project along the Schuylkill expressway, and that means more lane restrictions and closures.Friday and all weekend, eastbound I-76 is closed between 30th Street and University Avenue. Next week, there will be closures at various times in the westbound lanes.The pandemic has reduced traffic in the city by up to 25 percent so PennDOT says it wants to use this time to be more aggressive with closures to get the work done.Detours are posted. The hope is to have the viaduct project complete by the end of the year.