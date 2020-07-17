Community & Events

PennDOT starts final phase of its viaduct project; I-76 closures increasing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A heads up for drivers who travel through Philadelphia. PennDOT is starting the final phase of its viaduct project along the Schuylkill expressway, and that means more lane restrictions and closures.

Friday and all weekend, eastbound I-76 is closed between 30th Street and University Avenue. Next week, there will be closures at various times in the westbound lanes.

The pandemic has reduced traffic in the city by up to 25 percent so PennDOT says it wants to use this time to be more aggressive with closures to get the work done.

Detours are posted. The hope is to have the viaduct project complete by the end of the year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiapenndoteventscommunityroad closure
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No charges for Allentown officers involved in controversial restraint: DA
Gov. Wolf yanks COVID-19 funding from Lebanon County
Hazard pay to be made available for Pa. frontline workers
Pa. Attorney General sues multiple towing companies in Philadelphia
Montgomery Co. releases school reopening recommendations
Pennsylvania sports teams ask to allow fans in the stands
2 New Jersey swim clubs close due to COVID-19 concerns
Show More
Driver killed, witnesses rescue passenger in Roosevelt Boulevard crash
Delco officer on administrative leave after admitting to racist remark
Justice Ginsburg says cancer has returned, but won't retire
Bodycam video: NJ Transit police officer revives baby born in train station
Owner of John's Roast Pork assaulted at his South Philadelphia eatery
More TOP STORIES News